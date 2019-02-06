Be prepared for possibility of power outages: utilities

With freezing rain comes the risk of power outages. Are you prepared?
Alectra Utilities and Hydro One warn of the possibility of power outages.
As of 11 a.m. Feb. 6, the utilities were reporting no outages in their respective Flamborough service areas. You can check out the Alectra Utilities power outage map here or Hydro One's map here.
The City of Hamilton offers the following emergency preparedness tips for power outages:
• have light sources, such as flashlights, batteries and glow sticks, on hand;
• install surge protectors to safeguard electronic equipment;
• have access to emergency supplies, including a first aid kit, energy bars, canned food with a manual can opener, bottled water, and a battery-operated radio;
• know how to shut off gas, water and electric supplies at the source within your house.
During an outage, the city recommends:
• turning off all major non-essential appliances;
• unplugging sensitive electronic equipment;
• turning off all lights except for one to alert you when power is restored;
• keeping fridge and freezer doors closed to preserve food;
• never leaving burning candles unattended;
• never using barbecue, camp grills, gasoline engines, generators, lanterns and gas ranges inside your home as using these indoors can lead to a poisonous build-up of air inside the home
If you are leaving your home during an outage, it is recommended to unplug all heat-producing appliances. As you leave, take a moment to check on your neighbours.
To report a power outage in Hydro One’s distribution area, call 1-800-434-123.
If Alectra Utilities is your power supplier, call 905-522-6611 to report an outage.
