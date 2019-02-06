Be prepared for possibility of power outages: utilities

With freezing rain comes the risk of power outages. Are you prepared?

Alectra Utilities and Hydro One warn of the possibility of power outages.

As of 11 a.m. Feb. 6, the utilities were reporting no outages in their respective Flamborough service areas. You can check out the Alectra Utilities power outage map here or Hydro One's map here.

The City of Hamilton offers the following emergency preparedness tips for power outages: