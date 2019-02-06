Snow blankets Utah as winter storms pounds West

SALT LAKE CITY — Heavy snowfall in Utah triggered a rare snow day for many students, delayed government operations and snarled morning commutes as winter storms continued to slam the western U.S.

Most parts of the Salt Lake City area received at least 6 inches (15 centimetres) of snow with more expected Wednesday.

Nonessential state workers were given until noon to get to work and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City closed its campus until midday.

Officials urged people to delay commutes or work from home as snow plows cleared snowy and icy roads. The state's ski resorts trumpeted a huge dump of more than two feet (61 centimetres) of mountain snow.