Freezing rain expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon

"You're going to have to have a lot of patience and awareness of what you're driving into," he said.

Just after 1 p.m., Alectra Utilities reported a weather-related power outage affecting 417 homes and businesses in the area of Lottridge Street and Kensington Avenue North, from Cannon Street East to Industrial Drive.

Crews have been dispatched, and the power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

Road surfaces are expected to be icy and slippery, and motorists are being warned to adjust their driving along with the changing road conditions.

Environment Canada is also warning that ice buildup could cause tree branches to break.

By mid-day Wednesday, Hamilton had seen about about seven millimetres of precipitation, said Environment Canada meterologist Peter Kimbell.

He expected another five millimetres would fall throughout the day, bringing the total to somewhere in the 10- to 15-millimetre mark.

There is not expected to be major amounts of precipitation overnight, he noted.

STORM WATCH: Closures, cancellations and updates for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Schools are closed and buses are cancelled in Hamilton, Halton, Niagara, Grand Erie, Brant Haldimand.

McMaster University and Mohawk College are also closed.

If you have a closure you would like to report, please email news@thespec.com or call 905-526-3420.

- All Hamilton Public Library locations are closing today at 4 p.m.

- City of Hamilton museum programs are cancelled but civic museums open at noon

- City of Burlington facilities are open and programs are running this morning. Watch for updates

- City of Welland admin offices, library, arenas, community wellness complex, international flatwater centre are closed

- City of Hamilton Recreation Centres Arenas and Civic Museums are open today. Rec programs in school facilities are cancelled because of school closures. Some other drop-in programs may be cancelled due to staff shortages, check before you go

- St. Catharines city facilities closed. Includes City Hall, arenas, rec centres, older adult centres, museum and admin offices of Victoria Lawn Cemetery

- Town of Pelham Municipal building offices are closed

- Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Limited Public Open House scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Waterdown is postponed

- Hamilton waste collection continues but the city is advising of delays because of the weather. If your garbage is not collected by 6 p.m., remove it and return it to the curb by 7 a.m. tomorrow for collection

- Halton curb side waste pick up continues today. There may be minor delays

- Hamilton Food Share is closed today

- Neighbour to Neighbour is closed

- Niagara Falls Library locations closed at noon today, all programs cancelled

- Burlington's Rotary Centennial Pond is closed today.

- Hamilton Cycling Committee meeting tonight is cancelled

- Stoney Creek Chamber economic review luncheon has been rescheduled to Feb. 7

- Hamilton Conservatory for the Arts, all classes cancelled today

- Niagara Parks operations, admin offices, attractions and facilities closed today

- Royal Botanical Gardens Rock Garden is closed. RBG Centre remains open but the program booking office is closed

- Sheridan College campuses and facilities will close at noon today

- Red Hill Family Centre is open, taxi service is cancelled

- Dental Health Bus Hamilton is closed

- Hamilton Welcome Baby prenatal nutrition groups cancelled

- City of Burlington public information session tonight about the street improvements in the Rexway area at St. Raphael has been cancelled

- Hamilton Canadian Red Cross is closed

- Ancaster Community Services closed, all programs cancelled

- Hamilton Health Sciences: All operations remain open today. Clinics will contact patients if there are any cancellations.

- Mission Thrift Store Hamilton is closed today so all volunteers do not need to come in

- Contact Hamilton for Children's and Developmental Services closed

- Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton are closed until further notice. Check back at noon for update. All Early Learning & Let's Get Moving programs closed all day

- Cancer Assistance Program Hamilton is closed

- De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre Programs and Services are closed.

- Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is closed

- McMaster Continuing Education is closed today

- Mohawk College will make another announcement this afternoon about evening classes

- Hamilton Public Library Bookmobiles grounded today

- Hamilton Community Foundation offices are closed today

- YWCA Hamilton is closed today due to inclement weather.

- YMCA Niagara Falls is closed today, including fitness, aquatics

- YMCA Westwood EarlyON Centre in Hamilton is closed today

- All YMCA Child Care Centres in Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford and Niagara are closed today

- A Child's World Child Care and Early Learning Centres are closed

- St. Martin's Manor Childcare is closed

- Sunshine Daycare is closed

- Paradise Corner Children's Centre is closed

- St. Matthews House and St. Matthews Child Centre closed

- Children's Aid Society of Hamilton and Catholic Children's Aid are closed

- John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington and area are closed

- VON Hamilton Meals on Wheels is cancelled today

- Haldimand Norfolk Senior Support Services, all services cancelled including Meals on Wheels

- Burlington Public Library is closed

- Wilfrid Laurier University is closed

- PATH Employment Services is closed today due to weather

- Brock University is closing all campuses

- Niagara College campuses are closed, the Career Fair at Niagara-on-the-Lake campus is cancelled

- Hamilton Conservation Authority's main office and all conservation areas are closed today

- Bronte Creek Provincial Park park will remain closed today

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec