SPCA investigating dead dog found in sealed bin on side of Hamilton road

The Hamilton/Burlington SPCA is investigating how a dog ended up dead in a bin sealed with tape on the side of a local road.

The SPCA says passersby found the body of an emaciated brown-and-white pit bull-type dog Monday evening in a ravine along Collinson Road in Flamborough, between Old Brock Road and Highway 5.

"Our investigation at this time is to find out if this was an act of animal cruelty," CEO Marion Emo said in a Wednesday news release.

The body was found on a sleeping bag inside the blue bin next to a round stainless steel bowl and a plastic takeout type container.