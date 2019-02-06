Updated: Hamilton waste collectors refuse to go out in “unsafe” ice storm

Unionized waste collectors refused en masse to go out in Wednesday's ice storm and accused the city of trying to force them to work in unsafe conditions.

All 60 city waste collectors initially notified the city of a formal work refusal in the middle of an ice storm that coated streets and sidewalks and triggered the closure of schools, post-secondary institutions and businesses.

Unionized city workers collect trash for about half of the city, including the downtown, parts of Flamborough and Dundas. A private contractor, GFL, covers the Mountain and other areas and collects recycling throughout Hamilton.

Barry Conway, a vice-president for the trash collector's union, surprised city councillors Wednesday by storming into a city hall meeting and publicly accusing the city of forcing trash collectors to work in "unsafe conditions."

"These folks don't complain when its – 20 C. They still go out and do the job," said a visibly upset Conway afterwards. "The fact is the conditions are extremely icy, it's not safe."

He said the city disagreed that the work was unsafe, prompting a visit from the provincial Ministry of Labour, which told The Spectator it was still evaluating the complaint as of late Wednesday.

Conway said his visit to city hall was born of "pure frustration" at what workers view as an unreasonable response from city managers.

He pointed out collectors on regular garbage trucks were being asked to constantly hop on and off ice-covered vehicles onto icy sidewalks. "The steps these folks actually stand on … are covered in ice. The handles are covered in ice. The safety features that operate the hopper (where bags are thrown and crushed) that keep everyone safe, those are covered in ice."

It wasn't immediately clear how the ice storm affected private collector GFL, although Conway said the union had asked the city to delay all trash collection in the city for safety reasons.

Conway also said a handful of "side-loading" city collection trucks, which involve more mechanical pickup, were sent out in the early afternoon to do limited collection. But most city collection workers, he said, did not hit the road.