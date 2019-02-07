Expedia profit falls, faces legal fight with United Airlines

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Expedia Group Inc. boosted fourth-quarter revenue by selling more hotel rooms and airline tickets, but write-downs pushed profit down 69 per cent, to $17 million.

The results still beat expectations for the online travel agency.

The shares jumped $9.13, or 7 per cent, to $137 in extended trading Thursday after losing a penny in the regular session. At Thursday's close, the stock had gained 13.5 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose nearly 9 per cent.

Expedia said that fourth-quarter adjusted profit was $1.18 per share, topping the $1.07 average forecast of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.