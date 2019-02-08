Hamilton apologizes to public after keeping Red Hill Parkway report under wraps for five years

Critics of the parkway, including families who have lost family and friends in collisions along the roadway, have blamed the road and the lack of a barrier for their deaths. Councillors and staff have pointed to vehicles driving at excessive speeds as the main reason for the collisions.

“We are tired of the delays and the excuses,” Treena Williams, told councillors at an October 2017 committee meeting. Her daughter and her boyfriend were killed in 2014 when their vehicle left the Red Hill Parkway, crossed the grassy median and crashed into another vehicle.

“You have all the power to improve safety and save lives by installing barriers. You have all the power to make a difference.”

Since the road opened in 2007 there have been over 200 accidents.

Over the last few years the city has made improvements to the roadway including installing cat’s eyes reflectors, new lines, additional signs, rumble strips and upgraded the lighting.

The safety measures were part of a series of recommendations from a report the city produced in 2015. Another report, created by a consultant in 2014, recommended installing a barrier along the grassy medium to prevent vehicles from crossing over onto oncoming traffic.The consultant also recommended installing speed feedback signs, rain-activated flashing beacons and a $2.5-million high-tension cable guide rail.

Councillors at various times over the years have proposed widening the Red Hill Parkway to six lanes, and have requested using photo radar from the province.

In addition, councillors have urged the Hamilton Police Service to step up speed enforcement.

The city will also pursue further upgrades to the roadway including digital feedback signs, flashing beacons on slippery when wet signs, queue-end warning system and lane exit signs.

Councillors have requested the city’s internal auditor conduct an independent investigation of staff’s previous road improvement initiatives, managerial systems and procedures regarding friction management. The investigation is expected to take a couple of months.



