Fighting fuels rise in suspensions at Hamilton public schools

Student suspensions at Hamilton public schools jumped more than 15 per cent last year, spurred by a steady rise in timeouts for fighting and violent incidents.

An annual report presented to trustees shows there were 4,127 suspensions in 2017-18, up 554 from the year before and the highest number since 2011-12, when there were 4,461.

The “fighting/violence” category accounted for more than a quarter of all suspensions last year at 1,132 — up from 772 the previous year and 593 two years ago.

Other leading reasons for suspensions included Code of Conduct violations at 1,032 and acts “harmful to physical/mental well-being,” like throwing, shoving and pushing, at 602.

All this is telling you is that there were more students who actually received a suspension ... That could be more awareness all around. — Peter Sovran

Swearing and inappropriate behaviour also regularly got students in hot water, with 302 and 298 suspensions, respectively

Associate director Peter Sovran said “each year is slightly unique” and the statistics don’t always reflect trends.

“It’s not necessarily that there are more students that have engaged in that type of behaviour over previous years,” he told trustees on the board’s program committee.

“All this is telling you is that there were more students who actually received a suspension as a result. That could be more awareness all around.”

For the first time, this year’s report provides more details on a catch-all “other” category — something trustees have requested for years as it has often accounted for half or more of all suspensions.

The category’s 1,165 suspensions in 2017-18 are now divided into nine subcategories, including using social media negatively and being under the influence of drugs, which led to 61 and 36 timeouts, respectively.