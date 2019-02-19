A Q and A with Jen Wood

3. What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I like to walk my big fluffy golden doodle, do a fun workout and catch up on whatever is trending on Netflix.

4. Which book has inspired you the most?

The book that has inspired me the most is Annapurna, by Maurice Herzog. This is the true story of a mountaineering expedition. The book displayed a leap in confidence that people could do anything: it taught me about possibilities. I cherished my hard copy edition of this book, until my two-year old son threw the book in the toilet and peed on it. Then I just cherished my memories of the book.

5. If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

If I could go anywhere in the world, I would like to travel to England. That is a country that is so rich in history. I have a penchant for all things (King) Henry VIII, and I’m sure I would swoon and lose my head if I could visit his castles and immerse myself in royal history.