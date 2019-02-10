Volaris to offer flight from Albuquerque to Chihuahua

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Volaris Airlines has announced it will offer a non-stop flight from the Albuquerque International Sunport to Chihuahua, Mexico, beginning in June.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Mexico-based low-cost airline offer flights Tuesdays and Thursdays from both cities.

Volaris began service between Albuquerque and Guadalajara, Mexico, in November, the first international service from the Sunport since AeroMexico ended service to Chihuahua City in 2009.

The airline offers more than 173 routes to 69 airports in Mexico, the U.S., Guatemala, Costa Rica, EL Salvador and Nicaragua.