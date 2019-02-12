STORM WATCH: Schools closed as Hamilton braces for another winter storm

"It's potentially one of the bigger winter storms yet, said Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips, calling it a blockbuster storm that will hit all of eastern Canada.

And there's much improvement afterwards.

"We're talking just a miserable week," Phillip says. "All week, you are not going to see the sun."

Worse, with all the freezing rain and strong winds, ice is likely to adhere to tree branches making them more likely to snap and if they hit wires carrying electricity, we can expect power outages, he said.

"The only good news is temperatures are not painfully cold," says Phillips.

Expect a temperature high on Tuesday of minus 1 C, but feeling like minus 12 with the wind chill in the morning.

Tuesday's expected storm follows already foul weather last week that created havoc and cancelled school for two days.

City of Hamilton road crews have been monitoring both road and weather conditions since Monday, and still has plenty of salt left to apply to icy surfaces.

The city has also already cancelled a Waterdown community meeting Tuesday evening because the storm warning is calling for icy conditions and freezing rain at the time of the event, which was to discuss planning and transportation studies.

Hamilton's school boards meanwhile, have already had three snow days this year in which they closed their schools for the day due to the weather. There were two consecutive days last week, with the third being on Jan. 29.

"This is the first time in recent memory that we've had to close for two days in a row because of weather," said Catholic board spokesperson Marnie Jadon.

The only time that the three days so far has been surpassed since 2011 was four cancelled school days in all of 2013.

There was only one cancelled school day in 2018.

Parents and students are to check the public board's website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts by 6 a.m. Tuesday to find out if school is cancelled again.

The Catholic board needs to be checked at 7 a.m., although it generally posts on its board and school websites by 6:30 a.m. regarding whether school is cancelled for the day.

STORM WATCH: Closures, cancellations and updates for Tuesday, Feb. 12

- Hamilton, Halton, Niagara, Haldimand, Brant, Norfolk, Waterloo schools, offices and transportation are closed Tuesday

- McMaster University is closed, McMaster Athletics is closed

- Mohawk College is closed

- Redeemer University College is closed

- Brock University is closed

- Wilfrid Laurier University is closed

- York University is closed

- Ryerson University is closed

- Niagara College is now closed

- Sheridan College is closed, all Sheridan's facilities and programs cancelled

- St. John Ambulance Hamilton location classes are cancelled

- McMaster Family Practice is closed

- The Maternity Centre of Hamilton is closed

- McMaster Downtown Ambulatory Care Centre Clinic is closed

- Hamilton waste collection is on today. Progress may be slow, city advising if you are worried about recycling blowing away, hold onto it until next week

- Hamilton's Waterdown Community meeting regarding Waterdown Secondary Plan Study Transportation Management scheduled for tonight is cancelled

- Hamilton Public Library branches are closed, bookmobile is cancelled

- Burlington facilities @Burl_ParksRec remain OPEN, will be monitored throughout the day

- Burlington Public Libray branches are closed

- HCDSB, all meetings and community use of schools are cancelled

- YWCA Hamilton MacNab Street is closed and all non-essential YWCA Hamilton programming cancelled

- Tiny Hoppers daycare, Stoney Creek. Both locatations are closed

- Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton's Early ON Child and Family Centres, Child Care Centres and Adult programs are closed

- Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is closed

- Little Learning House Child Care Centres are closed

- de dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre all offices will be closed

- SACHA is closed

- Choices Association Inc. Day Programs (Westfield and Mohawk) are closed

- Choices Association Inc. Day Programs are closed

- Red Hill Family Centre taxi service is cancelled

- Mission Thrift Store Hamilton is closed. Volunteers are not needed.

- Hamilton Civic museum programs are cancelled but museums remain OPEN

- Hamilton recreation centres and arenas are OPEN

- Hamilton Parks and Rec; Due to gym closures, all drop-in gym recreation programs are cancelled today for Riverdale, Laurier, Churchill, Norman Pinky Lewis, Ryerson, Dalewood, MacNab & Hill Park Rec Centres

- Hamilton Conservation Areas are scheduled to OPEN. Delays and closures could happen through the day. Use caution

- Dundas Valley Conservation Area parking lots are closed

- Macassa Lodge Adult Day Program remains OPEN

- Ontario Works offices are OPEN

- HSR, Transcab, DARTS are all experiencing delays and or cancellations

- Ireland House Museum in Burlington is closed

- Canfield Women's Institute Valentine Luncheon cancelled for today. Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 19th, 12 noon at Canfield Community Centre

- Immigrants Working Centre Hamilton is closed

- Friends of Battlefield House Speakers Meeting is cancelled for this evening

- City of Hamilton Preventive Dental Clinic, 247 Centennial Parkway N., is closed

- Hamilton Public Health Clinics are closed including services at Waterdown Sexual Health Clinic, Notre Dame Youth Shelter and at The AIDS Network

- Ontario Science Centre in Toronto is closed

- Bel Canto Strings Academy is closed

- Hamilton Conservatory for the Arts, all classes cancelled

cfragomeni@thespec.com

905-526-3392 | @CarmatTheSpec

