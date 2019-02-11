Full-day kindergarten benefits clear, Hamilton board chairs say

Queen’s Park’s commitment to full-day kindergarten may seem a bit fuzzy, but the chairs of Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards say the program’s benefits are clear and born out of results.

“It proved its value right away, in terms of student achievement,” public board chair Alex Johnstone said of the program, introduced in 2010 and rolled out over five years.

She said while improvements are always possible, research so far shows students provincially are doing better in reading, writing, knowledge of numbers and self-regulation.

Locally, the board hasn’t enjoyed the same gains in writing and math but has seen better reading scores on Grade 3 EQAO tests, Johnstone said.

Sixty-six per cent of students who only had half-day kindergarten met the provincial standard of a B on their Grade 3 reading test back in 2013, for instance, while 69 per cent of the first all-day cohort did so in 2017-18, she said.

“We welcome the opportunity to have input into these decisions,” Johnstone said of the province’s consultations on kindergarten.

“As an education system we should always be looking at how to make improvements and we do every year, locally as well as provincially.”

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Lisa Thompson created an uproar in January by refusing to commit to keeping the all-day program beyond the 2019-20 school year.

Thompson tried to put the controversy to rest in a Feb. 2 statement vowing to continue “full-day learning,” but her choice of words seemed to open the door to changes.

All kindergarten classes have teachers but those with 16 or more students qualify for an early childhood educator as well.