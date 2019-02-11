Meeting to discuss Waterdown planning studies cancelled due to impending storm

The Feb. 12 community meeting at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Hall to discuss three Waterdown projects has been cancelled due to the winter storm warning issued for Hamilton.

The city, in a release, said it "wanted to ensure that citizens' safety came first."

The meeting, planned to introduce planning initiatives and studies including the Waterdown Community Node Secondary Plan, Community Transportation Management Study and the Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory, will be rescheduled.

A date has not yet been set.

