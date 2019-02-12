Waterdown's Open Book Tutoring opens minds to the joys of learning

A fun and bright learning space has opened up in Waterdown, and it’s all about getting back to basics.

Open Book Tutoring Centre aims to help children become the total reader they always could be by working to ensure they have the building blocks needed to succeed.

“Teaching is what I’ve done for most of my working life. It’s my passion; it’s my joy,” said facility owner Angela Graham. “I just love the challenge of educating young children."

Before moving to Waterdown a few of months ago, Graham owned and operated a Montessori school in Etobicoke for 17 years and was trained in Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) by Renilde Montessori, granddaughter of Montessori founder Maria Montessori.

The local centre currently caters to younger learners up to and including students in Grade 4. It provides after-school tutoring and is working on expanding its offering, including a full-day Montessori-based program, which is expected to start in September.

The lifelong educator said she has always taught young children and believes that is where a real difference can be made.

“I’m just a firm believer that education is pivotal to everything,” she said. “When they get what they need from the very beginning, they just go through life and it’s a breeze.”

Open Book Tutoring welcomes the community to its open house set for Saturday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also host a parent information night on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.