Drummond House to close its doors in December 2019

Tigchelaar said that Drummond House was a unique opportunity — she had a vision for a transitional home for women and children in Flamborough — and the Ross and Linda Drummond had the vision to use the house for something good.

“Both Ross and Linda gave their heart and soul into handing this over, and trusting to me to be able to build teams to refinish the home and open it,” she said. “I would like to thank the Drummonds for the use of this magnificent home that they’ve given to us.”

She said the use of the property was a tremendous gift.

“Because of that generosity of the family, we have helped so many and lives have been changed,” Tigchelaar said. “It’s significant what this donation has done — and I don’t know that (the Drummonds) are fully aware of the impact.

“So great thanks goes to the Drummonds.”

Over the past 15 years, Tigchelaar said that they have helped hundreds of women and children with Drummond House.

Tigchelaar said the residents that are at Drummond House — up to the time of the closure — will be supported through the HOPE Centre and its programming.

“There’s not going to be anyone left at risk,” she said. “Whoever we help, we will continue to help.”

Tigchelaar said that she would like to thank the community for all its support — adding the support continues today with the response to the Coldest Night of the Year walk.

She said that the organization’s financial and volunteering needs remain the same, as Drummond House will continue to operate at the same level into the fall — and the HOPE Centre and Rescued and Restored remain open.