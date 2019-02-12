Drummond House to close its doors in December 2019

After almost 15 years, Drummond House will close its doors in December 2019.
The Drummond family gifted the organization the use of the home rent-free in 2002, but Hugh Drummond said the lease will not be renewed when the term is up.
Hugh, who bought Drummond Farms from his dad Ross three years ago, said the original lease was for 10 years and Drummond House was given a five-year extension, expiring in 2019. He added Drummond House was given two years notice that the lease would not be renewed.
"It was just time for us to move on," he said. "It was a decision based on what we're doing in the future - some things have to come to an end."
While he said the apple orchard has planted an additional 10,000 trees and has expanded production to 3 million pounds per year, there are no specific plans for the house.
"I'm sort of cleaning the slate a little bit and rebooting the farm," he said.
Despite the impending closure, Drummond House executive director and Eagles Nest founder Debra Tigchelaar said that there is still a need for a home similar to Drummond House in the Flamborough community — but added opening another home is a huge investment.
“The hardest part is that we see the need, but we can’t just whip up a house or whip up the next step without strategizing and making sure we have the plan laid out properly,” she said. “There is a need.”
To that end, she said that the organization is considering its next steps, while continuing to invest in its other programming. Drummond House opened its doors in 2005 and was a launching point for Eagles Nest, which now includes both the HOPE Centre on Dundas Street and Rescued and Restored in Freelton.
“Nothing will change at the HOPE Centre and it will only expand,” she said; the HOPE Centre, which opened in 2017, offers a safe place to work with families in the Flamborough community who are in need of support, but not housing.
Tigchelaar said that Drummond House was a unique opportunity — she had a vision for a transitional home for women and children in Flamborough — and the Ross and Linda Drummond had the vision to use the house for something good.
“Both Ross and Linda gave their heart and soul into handing this over, and trusting to me to be able to build teams to refinish the home and open it,” she said. “I would like to thank the Drummonds for the use of this magnificent home that they’ve given to us.”
She said the use of the property was a tremendous gift.
“Because of that generosity of the family, we have helped so many and lives have been changed,” Tigchelaar said. “It’s significant what this donation has done — and I don’t know that (the Drummonds) are fully aware of the impact.
“So great thanks goes to the Drummonds.”
Over the past 15 years, Tigchelaar said that they have helped hundreds of women and children with Drummond House.
Tigchelaar said the residents that are at Drummond House — up to the time of the closure — will be supported through the HOPE Centre and its programming.
“There’s not going to be anyone left at risk,” she said. “Whoever we help, we will continue to help.”
Tigchelaar said that she would like to thank the community for all its support — adding the support continues today with the response to the Coldest Night of the Year walk.
She said that the organization’s financial and volunteering needs remain the same, as Drummond House will continue to operate at the same level into the fall — and the HOPE Centre and Rescued and Restored remain open.
After almost 15 years, Drummond House will close its doors in December 2019.
The Drummond family gifted the organization the use of the home rent-free in 2002, but Hugh Drummond said the lease will not be renewed when the term is up.
Hugh, who bought Drummond Farms from his dad Ross three years ago, said the original lease was for 10 years and Drummond House was given a five-year extension, expiring in 2019. He added Drummond House was given two years notice that the lease would not be renewed.
"It was just time for us to move on," he said. "It was a decision based on what we're doing in the future - some things have to come to an end."
While he said the apple orchard has planted an additional 10,000 trees and has expanded production to 3 million pounds per year, there are no specific plans for the house.
"I'm sort of cleaning the slate a little bit and rebooting the farm," he said.
Despite the impending closure, Drummond House executive director and Eagles Nest founder Debra Tigchelaar said that there is still a need for a home similar to Drummond House in the Flamborough community — but added opening another home is a huge investment.
“The hardest part is that we see the need, but we can’t just whip up a house or whip up the next step without strategizing and making sure we have the plan laid out properly,” she said. “There is a need.”
To that end, she said that the organization is considering its next steps, while continuing to invest in its other programming. Drummond House opened its doors in 2005 and was a launching point for Eagles Nest, which now includes both the HOPE Centre on Dundas Street and Rescued and Restored in Freelton.
“Nothing will change at the HOPE Centre and it will only expand,” she said; the HOPE Centre, which opened in 2017, offers a safe place to work with families in the Flamborough community who are in need of support, but not housing.
Tigchelaar said that Drummond House was a unique opportunity — she had a vision for a transitional home for women and children in Flamborough — and the Ross and Linda Drummond had the vision to use the house for something good.
“Both Ross and Linda gave their heart and soul into handing this over, and trusting to me to be able to build teams to refinish the home and open it,” she said. “I would like to thank the Drummonds for the use of this magnificent home that they’ve given to us.”
She said the use of the property was a tremendous gift.
“Because of that generosity of the family, we have helped so many and lives have been changed,” Tigchelaar said. “It’s significant what this donation has done — and I don’t know that (the Drummonds) are fully aware of the impact.
“So great thanks goes to the Drummonds.”
Over the past 15 years, Tigchelaar said that they have helped hundreds of women and children with Drummond House.
Tigchelaar said the residents that are at Drummond House — up to the time of the closure — will be supported through the HOPE Centre and its programming.
“There’s not going to be anyone left at risk,” she said. “Whoever we help, we will continue to help.”
Tigchelaar said that she would like to thank the community for all its support — adding the support continues today with the response to the Coldest Night of the Year walk.
She said that the organization’s financial and volunteering needs remain the same, as Drummond House will continue to operate at the same level into the fall — and the HOPE Centre and Rescued and Restored remain open.
After almost 15 years, Drummond House will close its doors in December 2019.
The Drummond family gifted the organization the use of the home rent-free in 2002, but Hugh Drummond said the lease will not be renewed when the term is up.
Hugh, who bought Drummond Farms from his dad Ross three years ago, said the original lease was for 10 years and Drummond House was given a five-year extension, expiring in 2019. He added Drummond House was given two years notice that the lease would not be renewed.
"It was just time for us to move on," he said. "It was a decision based on what we're doing in the future - some things have to come to an end."
While he said the apple orchard has planted an additional 10,000 trees and has expanded production to 3 million pounds per year, there are no specific plans for the house.
"I'm sort of cleaning the slate a little bit and rebooting the farm," he said.
Despite the impending closure, Drummond House executive director and Eagles Nest founder Debra Tigchelaar said that there is still a need for a home similar to Drummond House in the Flamborough community — but added opening another home is a huge investment.
“The hardest part is that we see the need, but we can’t just whip up a house or whip up the next step without strategizing and making sure we have the plan laid out properly,” she said. “There is a need.”
To that end, she said that the organization is considering its next steps, while continuing to invest in its other programming. Drummond House opened its doors in 2005 and was a launching point for Eagles Nest, which now includes both the HOPE Centre on Dundas Street and Rescued and Restored in Freelton.
“Nothing will change at the HOPE Centre and it will only expand,” she said; the HOPE Centre, which opened in 2017, offers a safe place to work with families in the Flamborough community who are in need of support, but not housing.
Tigchelaar said that Drummond House was a unique opportunity — she had a vision for a transitional home for women and children in Flamborough — and the Ross and Linda Drummond had the vision to use the house for something good.
“Both Ross and Linda gave their heart and soul into handing this over, and trusting to me to be able to build teams to refinish the home and open it,” she said. “I would like to thank the Drummonds for the use of this magnificent home that they’ve given to us.”
She said the use of the property was a tremendous gift.
“Because of that generosity of the family, we have helped so many and lives have been changed,” Tigchelaar said. “It’s significant what this donation has done — and I don’t know that (the Drummonds) are fully aware of the impact.
“So great thanks goes to the Drummonds.”
Over the past 15 years, Tigchelaar said that they have helped hundreds of women and children with Drummond House.
Tigchelaar said the residents that are at Drummond House — up to the time of the closure — will be supported through the HOPE Centre and its programming.
“There’s not going to be anyone left at risk,” she said. “Whoever we help, we will continue to help.”
Tigchelaar said that she would like to thank the community for all its support — adding the support continues today with the response to the Coldest Night of the Year walk.
She said that the organization’s financial and volunteering needs remain the same, as Drummond House will continue to operate at the same level into the fall — and the HOPE Centre and Rescued and Restored remain open.