Troy's Gordon Alblas named Rural Youth of Excellence

Troy farmer Gordon Alblas received the 2018 Rural Youth of Excellence Award at the Hamilton-Wentworth Celebration of Rural Excellence Awards Banquet on Feb. 9 at the Rockton Fairgrounds.

The 29-year-old Alblas, who lives in a historic 19th century home with his wife Andrea and new daughter Aria, said that it is an honour to receive the award.

“I’d like to give a lot of thanks to my family for helping me get to where I am today,” he said. “Over the years, my dad certainly did a lot of work for me so I could attend meetings and 4-H events.”

He added that farming is his passion.

“I’ve been doing it my whole life,” he said. “I’ve never thought of doing anything else — it’s a reason to get out of bed every morning.

“I like working with my hands, and I like working with the animals and crops.”

A graduate of Ridgetown College, Alblas milks approximately 55 Holstein cows with his parents Robert and Joanne, in addition to raising Ile-de-France sheep and farming 230 acres to produce feed for his animals.

In part, Alblas received the honour due to his work as an ambassador for agriculture; he has been named Top Junior 4-H member and Top Senior 4-H member in the past, and has also been recognized as the Ontario Plowmen’s Top Agricultural Member. In addition, he has participated in both Interprovincial and International Exchange programs.

While he’s not currently involved with 4-H, Alblas sits on the Hamilton-Wentworth Milk Committee, in addition to other farming organizations.

Alblas said that he looked up to previous winners of the award, adding he hopes to be a role model for others.