Hamilton council opposes attempts to revamp city manager recruitment process

Hamilton council rejected an attempt by three new councillors to revamp the city manager recruitment steering committee to include an equity and diversity lens in how the city’s top bureaucrat is selected.

Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson introduced a motion to “redefine” how councillors should be searching for a new city manager to replace the departed Chris Murray. Wilson encouraged her colleagues to incorporate an equity, diversity and inclusive lens into the process.

“We have an opportunity to adapt best practices,” said Wilson, who expected the motion to be defeated. “This corporation has an obligation to lead.”

She said a majority of the committee composed of white males will produce “unconscious bias” that “favours white men over women” and “white over people of colour.”

The recruitment steering committee is composed of the chairs of the standing committees, councillors Maria Pearson, Chad Collins, Lloyd Ferguson, Sam Merulla and Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, who supported the motion, said the entire recruitment process has been a “failure” since its creation by the previous council. Nann said since the October municipal election, the new councillors indicated they wanted to participate in the selection process of a new city manager, but were denied the opportunity.

Also voting for the motion was Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko, who said it was “regretful” the process “did not include everyone.”

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark, who opposed the motion, said there was a “fair, reasonable and pragmatic” compromise that was presented to have two new councillors sit on the committee.

But that proposal was turned down.

Veteran councillors argued it was too late to change the structure of the steering committee, which held a Feb. 9 meeting at White Oaks Resort and Spa to interview prospective candidates.