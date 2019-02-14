Hamilton councillors ask province to clarify who will pay LRT cost overruns

Hamilton wants to know what costs the provincial government will cover for the city’s $1-billion light rail transit project if it goes over budget.

Councillors have been caught scratching their heads over what some say is a confusing message from provincial officials and politicians. While the province has said Hamilton will receive the $1 billion in capital funding to build the LRT, Hamilton residents will be forced to pick up the tab if there are cost overruns.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark introduced a motion at the Feb. 13 council meeting requesting provincial Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek clarify the current government’s policy regarding responsibility for any costs that exceed the current $1-billion budget.

“We need to have these things in writing,” Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge said. “If there are any extra costs or not (residents) need to know about that.”