Hamilton councillors to decide whether to establish judicial investigation on Red Hill Valley Parkway report

Hamilton councillors have two choices as they attempt to understand what happened to the 2013 “buried” friction report concerning the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

One is to allow the city’s own auditor general, Charles Brown, conduct an internal investigation to determine how the 2013 report didn’t find its way to councillors until February 2019.

The other option is for councillors to establish a judicial investigation which would be an open process and could ultimately assign blame for the mishap.

“I think that is what we need to do,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark.

After a marathon five-hour in camera discussion Feb. 13 that went into the early morning hours of Feb. 14, councillors requested its city lawyer bring in an expert person with knowledge about judicial investigations and speak to councillors about the process within a 30-day period.

The legal expert “can very clearly explain the differences between” a judicial investigation and an independent external or auditor general investigation, said Clark.

The Stoney Creek councillor points to the judicial investigation currently underway in Collingwood that is examining why the municipality sold off its 50 per cent share in Collus Power. He said the scope of the investigation is narrow, which would be similar to any investigation into the Red Hill Valley Parkway report. The Collingwood investigation is expected to cost the municipality about $1.6 million.

“Who knew what? When did they know it? What did they do with it? And why didn’t they bring it to our attention?” said Clark, addressing some of the key issues surrounding the report.

He said conducting an internal auditor general investigation could be perceived by the public as not being an independent process. But a judicial review would be open to the public and “would have the opportunity to find fault.”

Councillors have been under extreme public pressure to conduct some sort of independent and transparent investigation after staff revealed during a Feb. 6 meeting that the Red Hill Valley Parkway report that detailed friction studies on the roadway had been “buried” for the last five years. City staff became aware of the report in late 2018.