What’s open, what’s closed on Family Day in Flamborough?

Monday is Family Day and the City of Hamilton will be operating on holidays hours.
Here’s what you need to know:
• All city administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 18.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pick-up Monday. Green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste or garbage pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. Click here for the waste collection schedule.
• HSR will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.
• DARTS will run on holiday service hours with all subscription trips — with the exception of dialysis — are cancelled for Monday.
• If DARTS passengers need to travel on Family Day, they must make an advance reservation to do so.
• Freelton and Lynden branches of the Hamilton Public Library are open between 1 and 5 p.m. All other library branches in Flamborough will be closed for the holiday. Visit the HPL website for more information.
For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, residents can call 905-546-2489.
If you are looking for something fun to do on Family Day in Flamborough, click here.
Monday is Family Day and the City of Hamilton will be operating on holidays hours.
Here’s what you need to know:
• All city administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 18.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pick-up Monday. Green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste or garbage pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. Click here for the waste collection schedule.
• HSR will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.
• DARTS will run on holiday service hours with all subscription trips — with the exception of dialysis — are cancelled for Monday.
• If DARTS passengers need to travel on Family Day, they must make an advance reservation to do so.
• Freelton and Lynden branches of the Hamilton Public Library are open between 1 and 5 p.m. All other library branches in Flamborough will be closed for the holiday. Visit the HPL website for more information.
For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, residents can call 905-546-2489.
If you are looking for something fun to do on Family Day in Flamborough, click here.
Monday is Family Day and the City of Hamilton will be operating on holidays hours.
Here’s what you need to know:
• All city administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 18.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pick-up Monday. Green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste or garbage pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. Click here for the waste collection schedule.
• HSR will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.
• DARTS will run on holiday service hours with all subscription trips — with the exception of dialysis — are cancelled for Monday.
• If DARTS passengers need to travel on Family Day, they must make an advance reservation to do so.
• Freelton and Lynden branches of the Hamilton Public Library are open between 1 and 5 p.m. All other library branches in Flamborough will be closed for the holiday. Visit the HPL website for more information.
For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, residents can call 905-546-2489.
If you are looking for something fun to do on Family Day in Flamborough, click here.