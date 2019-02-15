What’s open, what’s closed on Family Day in Flamborough?

Monday is Family Day and the City of Hamilton will be operating on holidays hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

• All city administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 18.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pick-up Monday. Green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste or garbage pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. Click here for the waste collection schedule.