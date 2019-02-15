Ministry investigating after worker injured at Coreslab during conveyor belt repair

News 12:04 PM The Hamilton Spectator

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was injured while completing repairs on a conveyor belt in Flamborough Thursday evening.

The ministry was notified around 5:50 p.m. after the worker from Proactive Industrial Inc. was injured at Coreslab Structures, 205 Coreslab Dr., said spokesperson Janet Deline in an email Friday morning.

Paramedics responded and transported a man in his 20s to hospital in stable condition with potentially serious injuries, Supt. David Thompson said Thursday evening.

The man had been trapped for a short time, he said.

A Ministry of Labour inspector attended the scene and issued one requirement to Coreslab Structures for testing, Deline said.

