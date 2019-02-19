Get 'Caught in the Net' with Village Theatre Waterdown

A boy and a girl meet in a chat room during the early years of the internet and are determined to meet in person. What could possibly be wrong with that? As it turns out, everything.
In this British face, Village Theatre Waterdown takes the community into the life of John Smith, a bigamist now with two children — one from each wife — who, thanks to the World Wide Web, have found each other in the sequel to Ray Cooney’s Run For Your Wife.
“It seemed like a good fit for the village to do this one,” said director Andrew Finnigan, who added he loves British farces.
Having directed the production of Run For Your Wife six years earlier, he said it was a natural progression to do the sequel and carry the story to its ultimate conclusion.
“The play actually takes place 18 years after the first one,” he said.
According to Bob Carle, who plays the bigamist lead, the show centres on his character and his best friend Stanley, played by Steve Ness, who try to keep the would-be lovers apart “so that his big secret doesn’t become known.”
The play takes place in two communities in London and finds Smith happily carrying on with his two families until he finds out that his son and daughter have met online and wish to meet for coffee. As in the original, which centred around the two wives nearly finding out about each other, Smith and his friend must figure out how to keep his secret and save his marriages.
Finnigan said the shenanigans the friends get up to is emphasized with seven doors and a staircase.
“Lots of in and out of doors and typical getting hold of the wrong end of the stick, double entendres — that kind of thing,” he said of the politically incorrect play.
For Kiveli Madentzidis, who plays Vicki Smith, it was a chance to play a fun character with attitude.
“She’s quite different than I am, she’s more out there and I guess sassy and a little wild,” she said.
While she has been acting for a number of years, this will be her Waterdown debut and said the experience has been a fun one.
“It’s a really funny play and I’ve enjoyed working with the other cast members,” Madentzidis said.
The play is a sexual farce and is meant for an older audience, but the director said it's sheer entertainment from beginning to end.
“It’s just a laugh, it’s just a bit of fun," Finnigan said.
"These plays are not written from a cruel place,” he continued, referring to its non-political correctness.
Since it’s a British farce, the comedic timing and line delivery is everything.
“These kind of plays are tough because there’s not a lot of monologues, there’s no long speeches, it’s very much short lines and a lot of them are (nonsequential) so they don’t have any relation to the one before them,” he said noting one character comes in and out, spouting a line or two and then leaves.
In addition to Finnigan, the play is produced by Sue Troyan, Scott Millar and rounds out with the four other cast members: Isaiah Cook (Gavin Smith), Angela Rea (Mary Smith), Jayne Reid (Barbara Smith) and Robb Marsh, who plays Dad.
According to Carle, after his first read-through of the script, he knew he was in for a lot of work and even more fun.
“It’s very physical,” he said.
“I thought it was funny, I also thought ‘Boy, I have a lot to remember here’ and I’m no spring chicken anymore and all the physicality was kind of daunting, we’re getting there. It’s like a workout every time you run through it,” added Carle.
“It’s high energy and you don’t know what’s going to happen to whom, when and how often,” said Ness.
Caught in the Net will run Feb. 22, 23, 24, 28 and March 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 with evening performances beginning at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 or $23 for a group of 10 or more and may be purchased by calling the box office at 905-690-7889. Tickets are also available at Pickwick Books, located at 325 Dundas St. or Village Fish & Chips, located at 9 Main St. S.
