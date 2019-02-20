Freezing rain warning issued for Hamilton area

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Wednesday afternoon and evening that could lead to yet another messy commute in the Hamilton area.

Freezing rain is expected as another low pressure system moves toward the Great Lakes.

Most areas will receive a brief period of snow Wednesday morning followed by a quick transition to freezing rain in the afternoon. Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will change to occasional rain or drizzle Wednesday evening as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark.

Meanwhile, the City of Hamilton has cancelled the Cold Weather Alert. An alert is called when anticipated temperatures are expected to be below -15 C or -20 C with the wind chill.