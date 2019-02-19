City skips bid process for key section of Waterdown bypass

“So there’s really no reason not to go to a competitive bid,” he said. “The only advantage is a four- to six-month decrease in the schedule, which shifts the completion date from the spring of 2022 to the fall of 2022.

“So the project would still be completed in the same construction season.”

In response to the delay in the process, Partridge said the province previously said the bypass would be approved by 2008-09.

“Here were are now, almost eight years behind schedule,” she said. “In this particular case there is absolutely no proof it is going to cost us more money."

She added the motion includes a provision that an agreement with Dillon will only be reached if “an acceptable engineering fee be agreed upon.”

“If an acceptable engineering fee is not agreed upon, then I know that our good staff will follow our appropriate bylaws and do what is right,” she said. “I’m asking for my councillors around the table to please support me in this — it is hugely important to my community.”

In an interview following the meeting, Partridge said she was ecstatic with council’s decision.

“We really want to move the bypass along,” she said. “If we had to do an RFP (request for proposal) and put out a tender for the updated detail design and not use Dillon, that was going to hold us back a few months — potentially up to a year.

“I was delighted when my council colleagues came around and supported that for the Flamborough residents.”

The Waterdown east-west bypass is divided into several sections, including a portion from Highway 6 to Mosaic Drive, a section from Mosaic Drive east to Centre Road, and from Centre Road to Avonsyde Boulevard. The stretch from Highway 6 is tied up in land negotiations and is likely several years away, while the middle portion from Mosaic to Centre Road will be completed by the developers of each of the subdivisions.

Partridge said although there are several developers, they must all use the same contractor to complete the roadway behind the new developments. She said barring any issues, she would like to see the Mosaic Drive to Centre Road section finished by the summer of 2020.

The Centre Road to Avonsyde Drive section, the subject of Partridge’s motion, is scheduled for completion in 2022.