China closes Tibet to foreigners for sensitive anniversaries

Many Tibetans insist they were essentially independent for most of that time and have protested what they regard as China's heavy-handed rule imposed after the People's Liberation Army's battled its way into the Himalayan region in 1950.

More recently, traditionally Tibetan regions of western China have been racked by a series of self-immolations by Buddhist clergy and lay people protesting Chinese rule and calling for the return of the Dalai Lama, now aged 83.

Despite the suffocating level of security, Tibet is an increasingly popular destination for tourists looking for mountain adventure and monuments to its unique Buddhist culture.

In 2017, more than 25 million trips from around the world were made to Tibet, an increase of 10.6 per cent over the year before, generating 37.9 billion yuan ($5.6 billion) in tourist revenue, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Numbers of visits rose again last year to more than 33 million, a rise of 31.5 per cent, Xinhua said.

While Chinese may travel to Tibet at will, foreigners are required to obtain a special permit in addition to their Chinese visas.

While China has at times denied closing Tibet and never offered an explanation for any such measures, monitoring groups say it's part of a strategy of concealing the extent of repression in the region.

"This most recent development is part of the overall policy of the Chinese government to restrict access to Tibet for independent observers in order to maintain an iron grip in the region while at the same time avoiding any form of external scrutiny," Washington, D.C.-based International Campaign for Tibet said in an emailed statement.

By Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press