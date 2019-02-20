Greensville Gourmet to close storefront Feb. 28

Greensville Gourmet will cease operations at its bricks and mortar retail operation on Feb. 28, with an eye on expanding its online catering operation.
Owner Donna Warring said that the decision to close the store was difficult to make.
“It’s been a long-term decision,” she said, adding that while they did think about making drastic changes, they kept putting it off because there were numerous people in the community who supported them from day one. “That’s the really hard part — unfortunately, with our retail staff, their jobs will be eliminated.
“It was this really special place, and I feel really sad about it.”
Opened in 2004 by Warring and her husband Allan, the award-winning Highway 8 business sought to bring gourmet foods and local meats to the Greensville community.
“People thought we were a little bit crazy with the location,” Warring said of when the business opened. “Greensville wasn’t as built up or as affluent as it is today at that time.
“But we lived in the area, and we saw that the demographics were changing.”
Over the years, the business received several awards and accolades, including being named one of Canada’s top three retailers in 2013 by the Canadian Gift and Tableware Association.
Warring said that changes to the retail market — including an ever-increasing focus on online shopping — ultimately spelled the end of the bricks and mortar location. She added that increased utility costs, as well as minimum wage increases also played a role.
“It started to trickle down through our suppliers, because they were facing the same challenges,” she said of wage increases. “Our purchasing power was declining, because companies were forced to raise the prices and (minimum orders) for small mom-and-pop locations.”
While the closure of the storefront means that five staff will lose their jobs, Warring said because their staff is renowned for their friendliness, many have already been offered positions elsewhere.
Despite the closure and declining traffic into the storefront, Greensville Gourmet's online catering has been growing by leaps and bounds.
“What we have decided to do, unfortunately, is eliminate the retail division so we can concentrate on growing our catering,” she said.
She added that the business caters meals for six private airline companies out of the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.
“We’re quite busy with the airlines,” she said. “We do a lot of corporate catering, we do weddings — we’ve always done it, but we’ve found that it’s our catering division that is getting busier and busier all the time.”
Warring said that Greensville Gourmet has struggled with the possibility of making the switch to the online market for the past few years, but eventually decided it was time.
“We had thought about closing it last year,” she said. “I guess I’ve just got a soft spot for the staff, for the community — (we decided) let’s just give it a little more time.”
Warring stressed that the business will continue to offer its famous sausages, entrees and pies online.
“The reaction when we announced … that we would be closing,” she said, “There were a lot of people that thought they weren’t going to be able purchase the sausage.
“So, we’ve really being able to comfort them.”
Warring noted that the phone number for Greensville Gourmet will remain the same for customers, so they can call in their order if they aren’t technologically savvy — and the business will deliver the order.
She said that the business would like to thank its many longtime customers.
“We have made so many valuable friendships throughout the 15 years,” she said, adding that the business was very involved in charity work. “I really feel like we were of service to the community and the customers and people we’ve met throughout the 15 years, they’re just absolutely wonderful and have been very supportive.
“Unfortunately, the traffic is not enough to keep the doors open for these people,” she continued. “If I could do it, I absolutely would.”
She said that any outstanding gift cards can be used up until Feb. 28, or any time thereafter for online catering.
For more information about Greensville Gourmet’s catering, visit www.greensvillegourmet.ca or call 905-627-7775.
