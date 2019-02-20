Greensville Gourmet to close storefront Feb. 28

While the closure of the storefront means that five staff will lose their jobs, Warring said because their staff is renowned for their friendliness, many have already been offered positions elsewhere.

Despite the closure and declining traffic into the storefront, Greensville Gourmet's online catering has been growing by leaps and bounds.

“What we have decided to do, unfortunately, is eliminate the retail division so we can concentrate on growing our catering,” she said.

She added that the business caters meals for six private airline companies out of the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

“We’re quite busy with the airlines,” she said. “We do a lot of corporate catering, we do weddings — we’ve always done it, but we’ve found that it’s our catering division that is getting busier and busier all the time.”

Warring said that Greensville Gourmet has struggled with the possibility of making the switch to the online market for the past few years, but eventually decided it was time.

“We had thought about closing it last year,” she said. “I guess I’ve just got a soft spot for the staff, for the community — (we decided) let’s just give it a little more time.”

Warring stressed that the business will continue to offer its famous sausages, entrees and pies online.

“The reaction when we announced … that we would be closing,” she said, “There were a lot of people that thought they weren’t going to be able purchase the sausage.

“So, we’ve really being able to comfort them.”

Warring noted that the phone number for Greensville Gourmet will remain the same for customers, so they can call in their order if they aren’t technologically savvy — and the business will deliver the order.

She said that the business would like to thank its many longtime customers.

“We have made so many valuable friendships throughout the 15 years,” she said, adding that the business was very involved in charity work. “I really feel like we were of service to the community and the customers and people we’ve met throughout the 15 years, they’re just absolutely wonderful and have been very supportive.

“Unfortunately, the traffic is not enough to keep the doors open for these people,” she continued. “If I could do it, I absolutely would.”

She said that any outstanding gift cards can be used up until Feb. 28, or any time thereafter for online catering.

For more information about Greensville Gourmet’s catering, visit www.greensvillegourmet.ca or call 905-627-7775.