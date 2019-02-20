NewsAlert:CRTC finds telcos mislead customers

News 11:00 AM The Canadian Press

A CRTC inquiry has confirmed allegations that Canada's telecommunications industry uses unacceptable sales practices that mislead consumers and harm vulnerable members of the public.

More to come.

By The Canadian Press

NewsAlert:CRTC finds telcos mislead customers

News 11:00 AM The Canadian Press

A CRTC inquiry has confirmed allegations that Canada's telecommunications industry uses unacceptable sales practices that mislead consumers and harm vulnerable members of the public.

More to come.

By The Canadian Press

NewsAlert:CRTC finds telcos mislead customers

News 11:00 AM The Canadian Press

A CRTC inquiry has confirmed allegations that Canada's telecommunications industry uses unacceptable sales practices that mislead consumers and harm vulnerable members of the public.

More to come.

By The Canadian Press