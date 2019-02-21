Drone sighting halts flights at Ireland's Dublin Airport

LONDON — Flights to and from Dublin Airport in Ireland were briefly halted Thursday after a drone was spotted over the airfield.

The airport said the Irish Aviation Authority suspended flights for 30 minutes after a confirmed sighting by a pilot at around 1130GMT.

"As there were no further drone sighting within the 30-minute suspension period, Dublin Airport resumed flight operations shortly after noon," the airport said in a statement.

It said three incoming flights were diverted to other airports during the closure, and some knock-on delays to departures were expected for the rest of the day.