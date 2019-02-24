Alaska ski areas would get to serve booze, bill proposes

JUNEAU, Alaska — A bill pending before the Alaska Legislature would allow for ski areas in the state to serve alcohol.

Juneau's Eaglecrest Ski Area had been poised to open a bar until the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board last fall rejected its application, the Juneau Empire reported .

Ski and snowboard areas are not included in a provision of state law specifying the recreational places or events where alcohol sales are permitted. Legislation proposed by Republican Sen. Peter Micciche would add ski and snowboard areas to the list.

The bill, more broadly, is aimed at preserving the liquor license for the Alaska State Fair.