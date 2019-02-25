Beautification efforts breathe new life into Mountsberg cemetery

The cemetery upgrades include new fencing, a gate and signage.

Save for a few expenses, including a few truckloads of fill for the expanded portion of the cemetery, much of the work and upgrades were made possible thanks to donations — but more work remains ahead for the volunteer board and community, including fixing up dilapidated headstones.

“It’s an old cemetery, so some of the tombstones are in not very good repair, and some of the early tombstones are quite large and they’re leaning,” he said.

To help offset its insurance costs and those associated with the cemetery's upkeep, board members seek donations from residents by stuffing mailboxes with calls to action; they also welcome in memoriam donations, which has resulted in a “sizeable amount of money.”

Headstone repair costs will be covered by families, who will look after funding their ancestors’ plots. Repairs to a Page tombstone, said the secretary treasurer, have a $7,000 price tag. "I'll pay for that," he said.

The community’s dedication to preserving the site has taken on new meaning for Dawn Hewins, a sixth-generation resident and board member, who believes that the cemetery improvement projects have brought local families closer and helped foster a greater sense of community among members of the board.

“We knew each other, we went to school together ... but we all had our own lives."

Now that they share a common goal, "it really has brought us back together," said Hewins.

Since the board was formed, she explained that the cleanup effort and work have progressed smoothly — and board members and volunteers will continue to work to keep it local.

“I can’t see us giving it up until all of us are in the cemetery instead of on the board,” she said.