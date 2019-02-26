Flamborough gymnasts captain Team Ontario at California meet

Kline said as team captains, the Waterdown District High School students worked more closely with the coaching staff and were an extra helping hand.

Bramwell said that competing in the United States was incredibly fun.

“It’s such a good experience,” Kline agreed, adding that the competitions are much bigger in the United States. “The atmosphere is way more energetic.”

Kline has been doing gymnastics for 13 years, competing for 10 — while Bramwell is in her 10th year, but has been competing for seven.

Kline, whose mom Kathy is a coach at the Burlington club, said that she started at a young age and fell in love with the sport.

“I fell in love with everything that our gym stands for, in terms of building a sisterhood within our gym,” she said. “It teaches hard work and determination.”

For her part, Bramwell said that she was a very energetic child, so she started gymnastics.

This will mark Kline’s final year of gymnastics, which she admitted is bittersweet.

“I’m excited to move on with my life and see new experiences,” she said. “But it’s also such a huge part of my life, because I’ve been doing it since I was four.”

The team trains 26 hours per week, and Bramwell said both her and Kline take online university courses to allow them to train.

“It’s a lot of dedication,” she said.

Coach Kathy Hubbard said that it was an honour for both Kline and Bramwell to be named captains.

“It means that if the coaches need help, you’re the first one there to help,” she said. “You’re the one to pick the team up, to lead the way, to make sure the teammates are getting along.

“To just lead by example.”

Hubbard said that it was especially nice for Kline to have a good meet — and captain the team in her final year of competition.

“It was really nice to be there and experience that as a coach.”

Meanwhile, Bramwell said that she’ll be sticking with gymnastics for another four years at least.

“I want to continue throughout high school, definitely,” she said. “If I have a chance at a scholarship, I would love to do that.”