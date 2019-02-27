STORM WATCH: Snowfall warning for Hamilton

A major dumping from Old Man Winter has already started and when he's done, we could have 20 cm by dinner time.

Drivers will want to use extreme caution.

It's a snow day for Hamilton public school kids. For the Catholic board, school is open but buses are cancelled.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning, calling for a possible 20 cm of snow by Wednesday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video on Twitter that so far, things are looking better on the roads than earlier this week.

"Maybe we learned our lesson from Monday morning when we had a big pileup and whiteout conditions and blowing snow and zero visibility," he said Wednesday morning.

He said OPP only had four crashes on the go around 7:30 a.m. Most of the crashes they were seeing were around Hamilton, Burlington, Milton and Oakville, Schmidt said.

Weather forecasters predict that Wednesday, three weeks before the first day of spring (March 20), as many as 20 cm of snow is possible at locations near western Lake Ontario, which could gum-up your afternoon commute.

The weather agency is warning that the snow is expected to start falling Wednesday morning, but the heaviest snow will fall in the afternoon, having a significant impact on the commute home. They say motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

The snow is expected to taper off by the evening.