Waterdown gymnast Emma Trollip places second in Canada

“Heading in I had a good feeling that if she hit, she’d probably be top six,” she said. “That would have been 20 spots higher than last year.”

“We’ve worked a lot on that with her,” she said of the mental side of the sport.

Hubbard said that Trollip was nervous heading into the second day and started her warm-up for the first event very rough.

“But she pulled it together — it was unbelievable,” she said. “I’ve worked with her for four years or so … and that was my proudest accomplishment for her because of what was on the line.”

Hubbard said that Trollip hit every event on her second day — something she said is very difficult to pull off.

“It exceeded my expectations,” she said.

Trollip has been doing gymnastics competitively for seven years, and said her parents urged her to take up a sport because she was an extremely energetic child.

“They said, ‘You need to get into a sport.'” she recalled. “I went to gymnastics and I fell in love.”

The Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School student said that she loves the community feeling within the sport.

“Especially at our gym,” she said. “Everybody is super friendly and so supportive.

“It’s always uplifting and it’s just fun to see what your body can do — I just love it.”

Placing second at the event will allow Trollip to attend a countrywide training camp in Montreal, followed by the prestigious Gymnix Invitation competition.

As well, she has qualified to compete at national championships — where many of the highest-level Canadian Olympic coaches will watch.

“It’s really good to get your name out and the word out about you,” she said of the May event at Ottawa’s Carleton University.

Hubbard explained that Trollip is now on Canada’s high performance list of athletes age 10-12 — putting her on the radar of up-and-coming national athletes in the country.

“The senior list girls would be on world teams, Olympic teams,” Hubbard said.

The coach noted that the winner of the Gatineau competition is actually from California — a gymnastics powerhouse — but has dual citizenship.

“So of all the kids that train in Canada, Emma is first,” she said.

In terms of long-term goals, Trollip said that she has always wanted to get a scholarship to UCLA, but from a competition standpoint, she said she’d just like to hit her routine.

“I’d like to hit all my routines, staying really consistent and just working my hardest to keep it really, really solid,” she said. “Just continue to perform well.”

Hubbard said that Trollip’s strongest suit as an athlete is her grit.

“She’s gritty, she’s tough,” the coach said. “She can take a hit, get back up and shake it off — it doesn’t phase her.

“I’m just super proud of her.”