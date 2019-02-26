Flamborough woman among those charged in pre-dawn raids in Hamilton

Hamilton police arrested 13 people, including a Flamborough resident, and seized $139,500 worth of illegal drugs, including deadly "purple heroin" in a series of pre-dawn raids Feb. 21.

Detectives from the vice and drug unit executed 13 warrants shortly after 5 a.m. last Thursday, including searching two vehicles and several hotel rooms.

Officers say they seized a large quantity of drugs, including the fentanyl-heroin mix known as purple heroin, which has been the subject of public health warnings over its risk of fatal overdose.

Other drugs seized include cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills, along with more than $20,000 in Canadian currency, scales, money counters and other items associated with drug trafficking.