Flamborough woman among those charged in pre-dawn raids in Hamilton

Hamilton police arrested 13 people, including a Flamborough resident, and seized $139,500 worth of illegal drugs, including deadly "purple heroin" in a series of pre-dawn raids Feb. 21.
Detectives from the vice and drug unit executed 13 warrants shortly after 5 a.m. last Thursday, including searching two vehicles and several hotel rooms.
Officers say they seized a large quantity of drugs, including the fentanyl-heroin mix known as purple heroin, which has been the subject of public health warnings over its risk of fatal overdose.
Other drugs seized include cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills, along with more than $20,000 in Canadian currency, scales, money counters and other items associated with drug trafficking.
"Getting these drugs off the streets is a good start, but we're not done," Supt. Ryan Diodati said of the pre-dawn raids.
The 13 accused men and women range in age from 26 to 54 and are from the Hamilton area. They include 30-year-old Tina Hatt, of Flamborough, Stoney Creek's Cory Kelly, 32, Hamilton residents Jeffrey Takats, 38, Bradley Mitchell, 54, Karen Randall, 50, Marc Barrett, 44, Robert Rivers, 47, Jamie Knapp, 26, Gerald Knapp, 27, Naomi Kitchikake, 32, Patrick Lavia, 39, and Tara Walker, 29, and Ryan Williams, 26, of no fixed address.
They face a combined 50 charges, including counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
