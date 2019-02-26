Pedestrian crosswalk slated for Parkside Drive at Main Street in Waterdown

A new pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Main Street North has been installed as part of the upgrades to Parkside Drive — but it is not yet known when it will be operational.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the installation was tied into other stoplights and crosswalks on Parkside Drive.

“The holdup is hydro,” she said. Adding the lights were supposed to be operational in November. “The city has done all the installations and everything is done, but they need to get hydro to sign off — basically that everything has been done correctly — before they can turn the lights on.”

JUST THE FACTS:

The reconstruction of Parkside Drive included widening the road to three lanes, with a continuous turn lane from Hollybush Drive to Main Street North.

Works also featured the installation of new sidewalks, bike lanes and larger boulevards on both sides of the road from east of Main Street North to west of Hollybush Drive.

Construction also included the installation of pedestrian crosswalks at Main Street and Cole Street — by Waterdown District High School — and two additional functioning four-way stoplights.

Partridge said the same issue is taking place with new street lights that were installed in the fall in Carlisle in conjunction with a pedestrian crosswalk at Centre Road and Meander Close. While the crosswalk is functional, the street lights are still not approved.