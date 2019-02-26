Hamilton home value increases put it in North America top 10: report

Hamilton is among the 10 best cities in North America in terms of real estate appreciation over the last five years, says an internet search site.

Point2 Homes released figures showing home prices in Hamilton grew by 66 per cent — the fourth best increase in Canada during the period.

"According to our findings, Canada dominates the ranking of the most staggering home price jumps, with six spots in the top 10," said company spokesperson Monica Alistar.

"Hamilton ranks sixth with a 66 per cent hike over the last five years, at a tie with Mississauga and Seattle."

The study looked at North America’s 83 largest cities, says Point2 Homes. Surrey, B.C., with an 88 per cent increase, was the top Canadian city. Toronto prices jumped just 59 per cent.

Point2 Homes said prospective homebuyers could have bought a home in Surrey for around $450,000 in 2013, but now need almost double that, or about $845,500.

In Hamilton, the increase means a $296,000 home five years ago is now worth about $492,000, an increase of $196,000.

Overall, the highest hike was found in Detroit, where real estate prices grew 97 per cent. The price of homes is much lower, however, so a home that could have been purchased for $31,000 now costs $61,000.

Only two cities witnessed a drop in home price compared to five years ago, said Point2 Homes, and both are located in Alberta — Calgary and Edmonton.