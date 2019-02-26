More snow on the way for Flamborough Feb. 27

Don’t put away the shovel — more snow is on the way for Hamilton Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Feb. 27.

“Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate beginning Wednesday morning. The Wednesday afternoon commute home will be affected the most,” said the national weather agency.

Snowfall is expected as a result of a low-pressure system moving its way through the region from the midwestern states. Snowfall amounts exceeding 15 centimetres are possible near the shores of Lake Ontario.