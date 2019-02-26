Border towns take different approaches to budding market

As his car approached the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie with what authorities allege was six envelopes stuffed with cannabis and two jars of hash, David Dratch began to grow worried.
He nervously sent a text message to his buddy, "lol bro ... I got stopped by customs and now they're asking me so much s***.” His phone was soon seized, searched, and used as evidence in court against him by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Dratch is from Montgomery, N.Y, a few hours on the other side of the Peace Bridge. Like many Americans, he heard about Canada’s legalization, and drove over to procure some cannabis for himself. Despite the numerous signs along the QEW in Fort Erie that warn motorists to ditch their stash before they hit the border, many have not been doing so.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Control, cannabis seizures at the Canadian border increased by 140 per cent in the final three months of 2018, right around the time cannabis was legalized north of the border.
Dratch is one of the people who attempted to get back through Niagara with cannabis which, according to the Hamilton Spectator, was eventually traced back to MMJ Canada, a medical marijuana dispensary in Hamilton. His mistake was, of course, attempting to bring the goods back home, rather than staying in Canada to partake in one of the fastest growing travel industries: Cannabis tourism.
Cannabis tourism is worth big bucks, so why would any tourism-heavy border town (like Niagara-on-the-Lake) decide to opt-out of the province’s lucrative retail marijuana program?
In the few years since it legalized recreational cannabis, a lucrative tourism sector in Colorado has grown around it. According to Colorado's Department of Revenue, about 6.5 million people travelled to the state in 2016 specifically to engage in cannabis tourism. Since legalization in 2014, the state says it has done about $6.1 billion in cannabis revenue.
Fort Erie has long been a destination for Americans from Buffalo looking to have some fun. During their halcyon days, the town’s bingo halls and strip clubs were bursting with American tourists. But the strip clubs are all closed, and gambling restrictions south of the border were relaxed, so the allure of Fort Erie bingo halls no longer brings in the mammoth crowds it once did.
But, cannabis remains illegal for our neighbours on the other side of the Peace Bridge, and some see that as an opportunity.
“A marijuana shop there would be perfect, good for the economy, good for downtown, good for everyone,” said Serdal Buruc, owner and operator of the Bridgeburg Family Restaurant. The popular local breakfast place sits at the base of Jarvis Street, not far from the Peace Bridge, and directly across the street from the old Pure Platinum strip club, which was once a local hot spot for American tourists. The strip club has been sitting empty for about four years now.
If it could be repurposed as a cannabis tourism-related building, like one of the numerous cannabis café shops that sprouted up around Colorado after legalization, Buruc thinks it could breathe new life into downtown Fort Erie, and not just because people with the munchies would walk across the street to his place for pancakes.
“Well, not just that,” he said. “People are struggling, it’s tough out there, everyone is having a hard time paying their bills. This would be good for all of us economically, and, it would remove some of the criminality problems around here.”
The town’s ward councillor for that end of town, George McDermott, said he’d be stoked to see a cannabis cafe or store move in to occupy that space, so long as it was approved by the business improvement area for Jarvis Street.
“If the BIA is onboard, then I say go for it,” said McDermott, who noted Fort Erie is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the cannabis tourism market, since it has a built-in population of American summer residents. Fort Erie has the highest rate of foreign home ownership in the country, with nearly one in 10 homes owned by Americans.
He also noted the town has a rapidly growing short-term rental cottage business, fueled by Airbnb and other rental apps. Airbnb renters from America could grab a cottage for a weekend and partake in cannabis while here, and McDermott said the town should pursue a retail cannabis store for exactly that reason.
“It could be very popular in the summer when the Americans are here,” said McDermott. “The hot topic now will be where to place it, but as long as the BIA says yes to Jarvis Street, then I’d be all for it. Putting one there would be a good thing.”
Fort Erie has set itself up to capitalize on legal retail cannabis stores. Last month council voted to opt-in to the provincial retail cannabis program. Seven of Niagara’s municipalities took the opt-in, while five took the opt-out.
With just 58 per cent taking the opt-in, Niagara was well below the provincial average. Across Ontario, 79 per cent of municipalities took the opt-in.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is one of the local towns to turn down retail cannabis, and the potential profits that come with it. Councillor Clare Cameron said she thinks the town made the right decision.
“One of the big themes around the table at the time, was that people wanted to wait and see how this develops in other areas that are going forward with cannabis retail,” said Cameron.
As for the potential for cannabis tourism, Cameron said she wants to see that industry explored as part of a wider examination of the town’s tourism initiatives.
“I think now is a good time to look at all types of tourism, whether related to cannabis or otherwise, and see if any of those align with our vision and our strategy,” said Cameron. The cannabis tourism market is still young, and Cameron said the town should gather as much information as it can before moving ahead. “Tourism is an important part of this town, and I think it makes sense to include the potential for future cannabis tourism as part of our discussions, and that includes hearing from the public to find out what they think about that.”
