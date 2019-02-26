DIGGING OUT: Snow and ice clearing tips

Ahh, the joys of shovelling your driveway and sidewalk …

As a resident of Hamilton, did you know that you are responsible for clearing the snow around your property, including the sidewalk?

The City of Hamilton’s Snow and Ice Bylaw stipulates that property owners or occupants clear snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snow event. This includes sidewalks adjacent to their property and roofs that overhang any city sidewalk.

The City of Hamilton offers the following snow and ice clearing tips:

• When clearing your driveway, consider the snow plow’s direction of travel. Move the snow to the side of your property that the plow finishes on. This will reduce the windrow.

• Be sure not to blow or place snow onto the roadway. Snow should be placed onto the boulevard or your front and/or side yard.

• Avoid placing snow immediately adjacent to a fire hydrant.

• Avoid blocking drains, sewer catch basin or culverts.

For safety, it is important for children to keep off snow banks. This, to prevent them from slipping into the path of vehicles and equipment, says the city.

During snow events, drivers will want to avoid parking on the street in an effort to prevent it from being plowed in — resulting in more shovelling!