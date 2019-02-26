Rain prompts evacuation order for Northern California towns

For now, Chung said, the restaurant planned to stay open until its normal 10 p.m. closing time.

The National Weather Service also issued flood warnings and flash flood watches for the San Francisco Bay Area and many parts of the Sacramento area, lasting into Thursday morning.

While some areas could see 6 inches (15 centimetres) of rain or more — and as much as 12 inches (31 centimetres) on mountains — the intensity will not be fierce enough to cause devastating mudslides in areas denuded by a string of devastating wildfires, such as Shasta and Lake counties, the weather service said.

In the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, forecasters warned of possible whiteout conditions from blowing snow in high mountain passes. The mountains could get up to 6 feet (1.8 metres) of snow at higher elevations and winds gusting to 140 mph (225 kph) over ridgetops.

Several mountain highways, including Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, were repeatedly closed for short periods Tuesday because of whiteout conditions.

The storm already has barrelled through other parts of the West, toppling trucks and trees, triggering power outages and closing roads and schools from Oregon to Montana.

It is the latest in a string that has dumped record levels of snow and rain this winter in the western U.S.

By Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press