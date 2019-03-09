It's time to spring forward: Check out these daylight saving time facts

• While often referred to as ‘daylight savings time’, the proper term is ‘daylight saving time’, without the ‘S’.

• Benjamin Franklin first proposed the idea for daylight saving time in an essay called An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light. It was meant as satire, meaning Franklin was joking when he suggested it.

• In 2007, daylight saving time was extended to end in the first week of November, partly at the urging of candy companies who wanted kids to stay out later on Halloween.

• While Germany was the first country to adopt daylight saving time, Port Arthur, Ontario (modern day Thunder Bay) was the first town to spring their clocks forward in 1908.

• Daylight saving time is often thought to have been introduced in part to help farmers, but many farmers worried DST would actually shorten their day and limit their productivity.

• In 2007, a North Carolina woman gave birth to twins, one at 1:32 a.m. and the other 34 minutes later. However, daylight saving time reverted to Standard Time causing the younger twin to be born at 1:06 a.m.

• One of the earliest supporters of daylight saving time was an entomologist who suggested springing the clocks forward so there would be more daylight for bug-hunting during the summer months.

• Daylight saving might actually waste energy instead of saving it, according to a 2008 study in Indiana.

• The Province of Saskatchewan does not observe daylight saving time.

• In 1987, Chile delayed daylight saving time in order to accommodate a visit from Pope John Paul II.