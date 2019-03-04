Purple heroin: ‘Just don’t do it,’ says Dundas woman whose boyfriend died of overdose

As of Feb. 25 this year, paramedics have responded to 121 calls for suspected opioid overdoses. That's compared to 41 during the same period in 2018.

"We're higher than we were previously," said Michelle Baird, who oversees mental health and harm-reduction programs for the city.

Purple heroin is a strain of the street drug made from opium poppies that's laced with fentanyl or carfentanil, both potent painkillers sold in synthetic form.

The potentially deadly concoction gets its name from its purple tinge.

Baird said it's difficult to say whether purple heroin has contributed to this year's spike in overdoses without specific data.

However, public health was concerned enough about the volatility of the street drug to issue an alert on its website Feb. 1, which followed an alert last March.

The peril of opioid concoctions is that buyers don't necessarily know how much the product has been "cut" or "laced." A dose a user took before could be deadly the next time around.

Amy says she and Ferguson knew about the alert and what they were buying.

She struggles to explain why she took it despite the risks.

"I did it just because he was doing it, not that I blame him at all, but it was hard to be around him when he was on it and I wasn't."

But Amy says she's only taken purple heroin a couple of times, always with Ferguson and in much smaller amounts than him.

"I had almost no tolerance, so almost every time, I would throw up."

This last tragic time, Amy figures she and Ferguson bought no more than two "points." A point goes for $40 and is roughly one-tenth of a gram.

This time around, however, the stuff must have been stronger, she says.

They were in her bedroom — she lives with her mom in an apartment in Dundas — when they broke up the chunk into powder and smoked it on a piece of tinfoil.

What happened next is a blur, but around 3 p.m., Amy's mom found them in the bedroom unconscious and called 911.

"I was almost dead. He was dead already," says Amy, who learned when she came to in hospital that Ferguson didn't make it.

Her mom, who sits with her in hospital, didn't know they used hard drugs, Amy says.

She met Ferguson through friends about six years ago and started dating about a year ago.

He is from the east end, but ended up "pretty much living" with her and her mom, Amy says.

"He's a nice guy," she says, using the present tense. "He'd do anything for other people that he loved."

Ferguson already had an addiction problem when they met, Amy says. This worried her and she tried to convince him to get help.

"He didn't really trust a lot of people. It was kind of hard to get in. Once you knew him, he'd do anything for you."

Tammy Milligan, his aunt, described Ferguson as a "keep-to-himself kind of boy" from an early age.

He spent lots of time with Milligan and her children at their northeast Hamilton home.

"He was into the wrestling and video games."

Her nephew started distancing himself from family and friends after his parents split up when he was still a youth.

Years later, when he was in his later teens, Milligan heard "rumours" Ferguson may be using hard drugs.

"But he would never admit it to me."

Part of the reason, she figures, is that he was ashamed. "He didn't want us seeing him like that."

Ferguson was using methadone for roughly a year, Milligan said.

"He was doing good for awhile."

At one point, Ferguson had a roofing job but hadn't been working lately, Milligan says.

Her nephew was carrying around the grief of losing a friend to an overdose.

"He was devastated by that boy's death."

In fact, Milligan says there are two others in her social circle who have recently died of overdoses. One was in Barton Street jail and another was spending time on the street.

"Now it's hitting home," Milligan said.

The opioid crisis cuts across social strata, affecting all walks of life. For instance, a workplace injury can result in a prescription that turns into dependency for some users.

But most of the paramedic calls for suspected overdoses happen in Wards 2 and 3, which are poorer parts of Hamilton.

Consider that between Jan. 1, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2018, 38.43 per cent, or 299 calls, were in Ward 2, which includes downtown. Just east, Ward 3 had 24.81 per cent, or 193 calls.

This year, as of Feb. 25, the trends are holding, with Ward 2 accounting for 43 per cent of calls (46 incidents), and Ward 3 at 29 per cent (31 incidents).

Compare that to more affluent Dundas, where Ferguson and Amy overdosed: Ward 13 had just 0.9 per cent of the city's calls at one.

A recent study that examined the relationship between opioid-related harms and socioeconomic inequalities in Ontario found rates in the lowest-income neighbourhoods were "at least double" of those in the highest.

"Potential rate reduction calculations indicated that at least 30% of the cases of opioid poisoning, nonpoisoning opioid-related events and neonatal abstinence syndrome could be prevented if all income groups experienced the same rates as the highest-income group," stated the study published in CMAJ Open, a medical and health research journal.

In late 2017, city council passed a resolution to open at least one supervised injection site in the downtown area.

The location was chosen to offer the best access to those who would use the harm-reduction facility, along with other initiatives such as needle exchanges.

The operators of the overdose prevention site at Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre on Rebecca Street say it's preventing overdose deaths.

The site, which includes trained medical staff and volunteers equipped with naloxone to revive people should they overdose, receives about 500 visits a month.

The challenge in preventing overdose deaths is with those who take dangerous drugs at home.

Most users are not consuming on the street or at the overdose prevention site, Baird, of public health, says.

That's why the department encourages people to take certain precautions.

"Be aware if it is a new product, and use it slowly. Use it with another person," Baird said.

Have naloxone nearby and call 911, she added.

Last year, public health and naloxone expansion sites distributed 6,042 doses of the antidote. That saved 568 lives, the department says.

Amy says her boyfriend had revived her once before using naloxone but they didn't have the life-saving antidote on Feb. 12.

Milligan says she doesn't support supervised injection sites and wants police to pour more resources into busting opioid dealers, including whoever sold to her nephew.

"If you sell an illegal drug and someone dies, there should be consequences. You should be held accountable."

Amy is focused on her physical recovery.

Her short-term memory seems fuzzy. She has pain in her legs, which makes it hard to walk.

Once she's over the hump, Amy hopes to get back to work and be in a better position to take stock of what happened.

"I can actually mourn the loss and try to get over things."

