‘Another hoax’: Momo challenge likely to spark talks in Hamilton classrooms, says board

Hamilton's public school board is warning its administrators and parents about an unconfirmed internet challenge reportedly targeting children online.

The "Momo challenge," which has been the focus of media attention and online discussion, supposedly includes a creepy image of a woman with bulging eyes and black hair that blackmails participants into completing increasingly dangerous tasks.

The Washington Post reported there's no evidence to confirm the challenge videos, which have been the subject of alerts from police and school boards across the province and beyond, are viral. If the videos trying to trick children into self-harm exist at all, "they're extremely hard to find," reported the Post.

"These hoaxes or challenges often receive extensive media coverage and create anxiety and stress for children, caregivers and educators," said Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board superintendent of equity and well-being Sharon Stephanian in a statement. "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that these challenges pose a real threat to our students; however, they are still unsettling for some."

The board recognizes classroom conversations are likely to arise on the topic and is encouraging staff to respond to student questions and emotions, she said.

"Resources have been made available to support educators to take this as an opportunity to clarify misinformation, promote help-seeking behaviours and to model for students appropriate stress management and healthy coping strategies," she said.

The Catholic board said it had not issued any communication on the challenge.

After learning about the challenge on social media earlier this week, Hamilton mom Emily Bolyea said she broached the subject with her daughters.

Her youngest, who is eight, had not seen it, but her 10-year-old said she saw it as a "suggested video" on YouTube and had heard her friends at school discussing it.

"For me, it was the opportunity to explain to them to never do anything that is told to them by a stranger online," she said.