Hamilton councillors to tackle dismantling area rating for transit

Hamilton councillors have agreed to create a subcommittee that could ultimately dismantle the 19-year-old area-rating tax policy for transit.
The subcommittee will be composed of three urban councillors and three from the suburban areas and will focus on essentially three areas: review an urban-rural tax policy; eliminate area rating and have all residents pay for what has been an underserviced system; and eliminate area rating, but mitigate the potential tax increases on homeowners.
The councillors have yet to be appointed to the subcommittee, which is expected to report on its findings later this year.
“We want to build a system from coast to coast, from Winona to Flamborough,” said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson. “We want more people to use public transit.”
Jackson suggested that eliminating the area rating tax policy, a system where residents who don’t receive the service do not have to pay for it, could be done if the city mitigated the potential tax hike to predominately suburban residents.
He said an area-rating fund could be established similar to what was done a few years ago when councillors struck a deal to modify area rating. Under that compromise agreement Wards 1 to 8 received funding where the councillor could use the money for infrastructure or preserve parkland. While some councillors have spent it on other items, Jackson said “by and large it’s been used for the purpose it intends to be.”
During the last municipal election, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said area-rating for transit needed to be reformed. He has insisted that Hamilton adopt an urban-rural tax policy that would allow rural areas that don’t receive transit service wouldn’t have to pay for it. But even under that scenario some suburban households will see their taxes increase.
“I’ve always said at some point we have to deal with area rating,” Eisenberger said recently.
According to a staff report, eliminating area rating will mean tax cuts on average of about 2.2 per cent in Wards 1 to 8, with Ward 14 seeing a tax reduction of about 1.7 per cent.
But Ward 11 would have an average tax increase of 2.4 per cent, with Wards 9 and 15 seeing a 3.2 average tax hike; wards 10 and 12 experiencing an average tax increase of 3.5 per cent and Ward 13 eyeing a hike of 3.6 per cent.
The staff report revealed that tax cuts would be predominately in the former city of Hamilton of about 2.7 per cent, which would range from $65 to $122 depending upon the value of the property. Taxes in the rest of the urban areas of the city would jump as much as 3 per cent or $152.
Any tax increases, say councillors, would be phased in over a number of years.
It’s that type of tax increase that Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson is afraid of. He has stated repeatedly in the past that eliminating area rating would “screw” Ancaster residents who already pay high taxes, but don’t use transit.
This isn’t the first time Hamilton councillors have had to wrestle with the contentious area-rating tax policy, which was established in 2001 as part of amalgamation. As far back as 2009 council requested staff to provide options to reform the area-rating policy.
It took staff, plus a citizen’s panel to get councillors to review the preferred options. But finally in the early part of 2011 councillors found a solution among themselves - crafted by Coun. Chad Collins and former Coun. Russ Powers, that resulted in some services being placed on the general levy, which raised suburban property taxes. It also created the special area-rating fund for councillors in the Wards 1 to 8 to use for local projects.
But urban councillors have been fed up with some parts of the city not paying for transit that all people use.
“I’m trying to create a scenario where everyone wins,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, who has championed the change for years.
Merulla has argued downtown residents pay the cost of transit twice, once through the fare and the other by paying their property taxes.
“We need to be an equitable place to live,” he said.
