Hamilton councillors to tackle dismantling area rating for transit

Hamilton councillors have agreed to create a subcommittee that could ultimately dismantle the 19-year-old area-rating tax policy for transit.

The subcommittee will be composed of three urban councillors and three from the suburban areas and will focus on essentially three areas: review an urban-rural tax policy; eliminate area rating and have all residents pay for what has been an underserviced system; and eliminate area rating, but mitigate the potential tax increases on homeowners.

The councillors have yet to be appointed to the subcommittee, which is expected to report on its findings later this year.

“We want to build a system from coast to coast, from Winona to Flamborough,” said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson. “We want more people to use public transit.”

Jackson suggested that eliminating the area rating tax policy, a system where residents who don’t receive the service do not have to pay for it, could be done if the city mitigated the potential tax hike to predominately suburban residents.

He said an area-rating fund could be established similar to what was done a few years ago when councillors struck a deal to modify area rating. Under that compromise agreement Wards 1 to 8 received funding where the councillor could use the money for infrastructure or preserve parkland. While some councillors have spent it on other items, Jackson said “by and large it’s been used for the purpose it intends to be.”

During the last municipal election, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said area-rating for transit needed to be reformed. He has insisted that Hamilton adopt an urban-rural tax policy that would allow rural areas that don’t receive transit service wouldn’t have to pay for it. But even under that scenario some suburban households will see their taxes increase.

“I’ve always said at some point we have to deal with area rating,” Eisenberger said recently.

According to a staff report, eliminating area rating will mean tax cuts on average of about 2.2 per cent in Wards 1 to 8, with Ward 14 seeing a tax reduction of about 1.7 per cent.

But Ward 11 would have an average tax increase of 2.4 per cent, with Wards 9 and 15 seeing a 3.2 average tax hike; wards 10 and 12 experiencing an average tax increase of 3.5 per cent and Ward 13 eyeing a hike of 3.6 per cent.