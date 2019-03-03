Hamilton studies cost of removing snow from city sidewalks

During the most recent snow storm, Carolann Fernandes’ 87-year-old husband hurt himself trying to clear snow from their Mountain property.

Fernandes, who sits on the city’s senior advisory committee, said the city’s snow-clearing service was so poorly done that snow was piled along the sidewalks and driveways.

“To get to the mail box you had to (walk) in the middle of the street,” she said.

She said her husband fell while attempting to shovel the snow away.

“He only hurt his pride,” she said.

Another senior advisory committee member, Penelope Petrie, said she couldn’t leave her house for a few days because of the large pile of snow and ice that had piled up in front of her house.

Fernandes called the city’s snow angels program, which was created by council to have a volunteer shovel snow for older adults or people with disabilities, but she was told “there were too many customers.” There is a waiting list of about 300 people who have requested the service. And to get a private business to clear the snow would have cost about $800, she said.

So the idea to spend about $5 million to clear sidewalks from public areas by the city would be a welcome service to her and area neighbours, Fernandes said.

The city requires property owners to clear the sidewalks in front of their area within 24 hours after a snow storm. The city has already received about 2,500 complaints and has issued more than 950 cleanup orders.

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said council is studying the idea of clearing snow from high-traffic pedestrian sidewalks. Any decision made would be implemented for the 2020 budget year. The $5 million would mean clearing away snow from about 25,000 kilometres of sidewalk. The city currently removes snow from about 400 kilometres of sidewalk.