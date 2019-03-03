Hamilton needs to address recycling problem, say councillors

Hamilton councillors rejected an idea to vaporize blue box waste, but the city’s recycling problems continue to be a crisis that can’t be ignored, say councillors.

Councillors turned down a public works decision to allow the possibility of an energy-from-waste proposal from a company, AmaLaTerra, to use steam to vaporize plastic and other waste material from blue boxes. The motion would have amended a current request for proposal the city is undertaken for its blue box contract.

Most of Hamilton’s waste collection contracts expire in 2020.

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, who introduced his motion to consider the proposal, said he did it to “jar us out of the status quo.”

He said Hamilton has a recycling problem which includes legal action taken against the city by one of its waste providers, the Chinese government’s decision to reject any waste material from foreign governments, and the odour problems from its composting facility on Burlington Street.

Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko said Hamilton needs to address its waste and recycling issues. He said after years of work the city’s diversion rate is only at 40 per cent, a far cry from the 65 per cent target it proposed to meet in 2008.

Hamilton has yet to adopt transformational policies such as bi-weekly waste collection, or even consider utility pricing where residents pay a rate on how much their garbage weights.

“China closing the world is the best thing to happen,” he said. “Let’s lead at the source.”

In 2012 councillors dumped the idea of adopting bi-weekly waste collection and instead agreed to weekly garbage pickup with a one-bag limit, with 26 free tags. Staff had argued bi-weekly waste collection could save the city about $1 million, while diverting about 5.7 per cent more waste from the Glanbrook landfill site.

The landfill’s lifespan has been extended since Hamilton adopted a number of waste management strategies to about 2045.