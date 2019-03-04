Killer cigarettes and acid rain with a chance of brilliance, at Hamilton science fair

Keynan Myner of St. Bernadette School offers a succinct statement on his future health: "I will never smoke."

Keynan worked on the classic science fair endeavour: studying the effects of cigarette smoke on the lungs. But for him, it was more than a project for a grade. His grandpa passed away last October from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). He didn't know what that was, but learned that his Grandpa's better than pack-a-day habit for 30 years had taken a toll.

His setup was simple: a pump to draw air; some plastic tubing; a large jar to represent the lungs; some white cotton balls to represent the alveoli. And a pack of 25 cigarettes. After "smoking" just this one pack, the cotton balls had turned brown, and Keynan had turned his back on a deadly habit that kills.

Keynan was one of more than 350 students showcasing their talents at the 37th annual Hamilton Catholic District School Board's Science Fair. A total of 38 schools participated, with students from grades 4 to 8 (as well as one high school) bringing their curiosity and skills to the fore.

Students, parents and judges crammed aisles to view cardboard displays boasting a variety of topics: Does This Look Like a Penny to You?; Zap In The Box; 'Kinetic Highways; Cloudy With a Chance of Acid Rain; Great Eggspectations.

Joel Vadakken, a student at St. Therese of Lisieux School, used aquarium water with fish poop in it and proved that it grows plants better than regular water.

Grade 7 students and close friends Chloe Golba and Julia Futa, from St. Mark School, studied the possible effect of gender on memory. The pair hypothesized that females have better memories because of the presence of the hormone estrogen. They used a detailed printed picture of a kitchen, and a male and female subject in four different age groups. The subjects were scored on their ability to recall details from the picture within a certain time limit.

Their results from this small sample size showed the males actually scored better than the females, although the results were very close. And despite concluding their hypothesis was incorrect, their research taught them a larger problem exists in society. "Right now, many companies are not paying women as much as men," says Julia.

Think women aren't as smart as men? Think again, says Julia. "Every person, no matter gender, should be treated the same," she said.

For Emma Castagner, from Guardian Angels School, her project was literally a dream come true.