Ontario salt shortage has been building for years, says Waterdown landscaper

Lammers said that although the mine issues have made things particularly difficult this year, the weather has also been an aggravating factor — specifically the ice storm in April 2018 that destroyed any remaining stock of salt in the province of Ontario.

As a result, many private-sector companies have been forced to import salt — in Lammers’ case, from Egypt.

“We brought in two ships from Egypt, and the total of our shipments coming in was over 30,000 tonnes, but we’re continuing to bring in salt from New York,” he said. “We expect, with the connections we have right now, that we’ll be able to get through this season.

“But we’re being very careful — we’re advising our contractors to mix sand with their salt where they can to get it to go further.”

Lammers said they have been looking at liquid application technology but said the issue is there are only certain ways it can be used.

“Everything, foundationally, comes to salt,” he said.

Lammers noted the United States eastern seaboard has already been importing salt in the past few years to supplement the domestic supply.

“This winter, in particular, we saw a tremendous spike in the need to bring in foreign salt,” he said. “Now that it has started, it’s going to continue.

“We can’t get the salt from the domestic mines.”

Importing salt comes at a premium — but this year, Lammers said it came at an additional premium.

“We were not notified domestically until later in the summer,” he said. “We found out late in the season that we were not going to get salt, so we were not able to be proactive with the planning and, as a result, had to react with bringing in more salt late in the season.

“By that point, the global shipping costs were up and we saw a huge spike in the cost because of the shipping.

Lammers said the prices were 50 to 70 per cent higher.

“We’re seeing the full impact of that right now,” he said.

He admitted the increased cost hits the snow-clearing businesses' bottom line, as they have pre-existing contracts to clear snow, but said smart companies will be covered by clauses that refer to salt as a commodity.

While Lammers admitted they have seen prices increase every winter — generally by 50 per cent toward the end of the season — this year has been an exception.

“The prices already started at 50 per cent higher and went up from there,” he said. “We could not absorb that — we had to go to our clients.”

Lammers said the company brought in 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of salt — and it’s not finished yet. In fact, he said most of the imported Egyptian salt was sold before Christmas — before winter even hit.

As a result, Lammers is now sourcing salt from New York.

This year, winter started with a snowfall in November, but December was a very light month. However, mid-January things kicked in with a fury, Lammers said.

“In February we saw more than average snowfall and more than average ice events,” he said. “Now we’re in a situation where now we’re above average usage because of the amount of snow and ice we’ve had.”

He said the yo-yo of temperature changes, as well as the bitter cold, made for a lot of ice events. And although buyers purchase salt based on the average, Lammers said, the past few winters have been above average.

“So you combine above-average usage with increased expectations from the property owners for their properties to be free and clear (of ice and snow) — put those two things together, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.”

Lammers said, the company is looking to plan proactively next year.

“This is a private-sector issue and getting out ahead of it is the name of the game,” he said. “Last year it was moving quickly, digging in deep and moving fast; this year, we have the opportunity to get ahead of it.

“We’re already looking at doubling our volumes for next winter … to 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes.”