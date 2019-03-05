Enbridge gets input on proposed Flamborough pipeline

Flamborough residents got their first look at a proposed Enbridge natural gas pipeline slated to run from Kirkwall to Carlisle at a public information centre Feb. 27 in Carlisle.

The proposed project would see a new 48-inch diameter pipeline run 10-14 kilometres, although the final route has not yet been decided. The pipeline would run from Enbridge’s Kirkwall valve site, northeast to the intersection of Safari Road and Valens Road, to the existing Hamilton valve side, east of Highway 6 and north of Carlisle Road.

Enbridge Hamilton/Halton district manager Mark Egbedeyi-Emmanuel said the preferred route would generally parallel Enbridge’s three existing pipelines, following the corridor.

“It will provide additional capacity for our pipeline system,” he said. The proposed pipeline is part of the Dawn-Parkway transmission system, a series of parallel pipelines between the Township of Dawn-Euphemia, south of Sarnia and Mississauga.

The existing three pipelines in the Kirkwall to Hamilton corridor have diameters of 48-inches, 34-inches, and 26-inches respectively.

Egbedeyi-Emmanuel said the company conducted what is called an open season, which confirmed increased demand for natural gas along the Dawn-Parkway system, which he said is essential to supplying natural gas to Ontario, as well as Quebec and northeastern United States.

He noted the public information centre was meant to get initial input from the public about the proposed route, adding the company has also suggested an alternative route, which would travel south just east of Brock Road before moving west, south of Safari Road, along the existing hydro corridor.

“We’re going to come back in three months, after we’ve done a draft design based on the feedback and input that we get,” Egbedeyi-Emmanuel said. “We’ll come back and review that with members of the community.”

He said the proposed pipeline would create local jobs, adding the City of Hamilton is expected to receive additional property taxes of an estimated $693,000 per year on the new pipeline. “There’s a lot of benefit to the city.”

Egbedeyi-Emmanuel said the project will be filed with the Ontario Energy Board for review in July, and they expect to be approved sometime in 2020.