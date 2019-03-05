SeaWorld removes foam bowls, plates from parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is removing products made of polystyrene foam from its 12 parks.

Officials at the Florida-based theme park company said Tuesday the removal of bowls, plates and trays made of the material will prevent an estimated 14 million pieces of polystyrene foam products from entering the environment each year.

Although the material is good for keeping food warm and is comparatively inexpensive, SeaWorld officials say it's resistant to decomposition and difficult to recycle.

SeaWorld vice-president Andrew Ngo says in a statement that reducing the company's environmental footprint is an important part of the company's mission.